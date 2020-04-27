Klitschko Dismisses Slonchak As Deputy Chair Of Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has dismissed Volodymyr Slonchak as a deputy chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, who is currently suspected of beating a patrol officer in Kyiv.

Klitschko has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko also apologized to law enforcers and Kyivans for Slonchak’s disgraceful behaviour.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, The Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv has opened a criminal case upon beating of a patrol police officer by deputy chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Volodymyr Slonchak.

On April 26, the patrol officer called Kyiv police call center and reported he was punched by an unknown person.

A police task force arrived to the site and found out that patrol officers had stopped a vehicle as its driver (a woman) did not switch the low beams on in the dark.

During their talk to the driver, the officers suspected her of being drunk, but she refused to pass respective test.

The police officers drafted an administrative protocol under Article 130 of the Administrative Offences Code of Ukraine.

During the drafting of the administrative protocol, a drunk and aggressive passenger got out of the car and started to threaten to the police officer and punched him.

Later, it was found out that it was a deputy chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration.

He was detained.

The investigation department of the Solomiyanskyi district police department has launched a criminal proceeding under Section 2 of Article 345 (threat or violence against law enforcer) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

The offender is likely to face an imprisonment of up to five years.