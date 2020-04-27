20 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed At Kyiv Pechersk Lavra – Klitschko

A total of 20 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra (controlled by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate).

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total number of men infected with the coronavirus was 21 as at April 26.

On April 26, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 32 to 1,220, and the number of lethal cases rose by one over April 25 to 23.

Klitschko said that the number includes two medical workers, 11 women aged 25-68, and 21 aged 18-71.

On April 26, only one person was sent to the Oleksandrivska clinic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 25, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 29 to 1,188, and the number of lethal cases rose by one over April 24 to 22.

On April 26, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 392 to 9,009, and the number of lethal cases rose by 11 over April 25 to 220.

On April 26, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases decreased by 20.3% or 100 over April 25, while the number of new deaths rose by 37.5% or 3 people.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (1,220), Chernivtsi region (1,375) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (761).

Ternopil region registered 612 coronavirus cases, Kyiv region - 570, Rivne region - 522, Vinnytsia region - 398, Zakarpattia region - 375, Lviv region - 358, Zhytomyr region - 351, Kirovohrad region - 337, Dnipropetrovsk region - 310, Cherkasy region - 267, Volyn region - 254, Odesa region - 240, Zaporizhia region - 204, Poltava region - 173, Kharkiv region - 196, and Mykolayiv region - 115 cases.

