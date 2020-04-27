subscribe to newsletter
27 April 2020, Monday, 12:49
Number of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 28 To 570, Number Of Deaths Up One To 13 On April 26

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, Kyiv region, Coronavirus, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus

On April 26, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 28 to 270, number of lethal cases rose by one over April 25 to 13.

Press service of the Kyiv regional state administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district registered 204 cases, in particular, Vyshneve (109), Boyarka, Lisnyky, Tarasivka, Hatne, Dmytrivka, Kremenysche, Chaiky, Petropavlivska Borschahivka, Kriukivschyna, Bilohorodka, Kapitanivka, Nove, Hnativka, Chabany, Yurivka, Sviatopetrovske, and Sofiivska Borschahivka.

A total of 104 were registered in Obukhiv district, in particular, in Kozyn, Romankiv, Ukrainka, Obukhiv, Krasna Slobidka, Nescheriv, Hermanivka, Tatsenky, Deremezna, Krasne, Dolyna, and Hryhorivka.

Besides, 27 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Boryspil, 22 in Kaharlyk, 20 - in Irpin, 19 - in Brovary, 18 - in Brovary district, 14 cases - in each Boryspil and Kaharlyk districts, 13 - in Vasylkiv, 11 cases - in Makariv district, 10 cases - in each Bila Tserkva, and in Vasylkiv district, nine - in Vyshhorod, seven - in Stavysche district, six - in Pereyaslav, five cases - in each Fastiv, and in Bila Tserkva, Vyshhorod, Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi and Borodianka districts, three cases - in each Volodarka, Hostomel, and in Baryshiv and Myronivka districts, two cases - in each Rokytne, and in Ivankiv district, one case - in each Vorzel, Borodianka, Bucha, Berezniaky, Stavysche, Ivankiv, Kotsiubynske, and also in Poliske, Bohuslav, Zhuriv, and Rokytne districts.

Of all coronavirus people infected in Kyiv region, 126 are staying at hospitals and 444 are in self-isolation.

Of them, there are 48 children.

57 people have recovered.

Since March 14, the laboratory center of Kyiv region has received 2,094 reports on subscribers of the coronavirus infection.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the statistics provided by the Health Ministry, on April 25, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region was 542.

On April 26, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 392 to 9,009, and the number of lethal cases rose by 11 over April 25 to 220.

On April 26, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases decreased by 20.3% or 100 over April 25, while the number of new deaths rose by 37.5% or 3 people.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (1,220), Chernivtsi region (1,375) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (761).

Ternopil region registered 612 coronavirus cases, Kyiv region - 570, Rivne region - 522, Vinnytsia region - 398, Zakarpattia region - 375, Lviv region - 358, Zhytomyr region - 351, Kirovohrad region - 337, Dnipropetrovsk region - 310, Cherkasy region - 267, Volyn region - 254, Odesa region - 240, Zaporizhia region - 204, Poltava region - 173, Kharkiv region - 196, and Mykolayiv region - 115 cases.

A total of 196 cases were registered in Kharkiv region, 173 cases - in Poltava region, 115 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 95 cases - in Sumy region, 88 cases - in Kherson region, 72 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 52 cases - in Donetsk region, 35 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 29 cases - in Luhansk region.

OPG Not Preparing Indictments For Turchynov And Poroshenko For High Treason
