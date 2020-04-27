subscribe to newsletter
26.9 27.35
28.95 29.6
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Police Start Investigating Beating Of Patrol Officer By Deputy Chair Of Kyiv City State Administration Slonchak In Kyiv
27 April 2020, Monday, 12:43 20
Politics 2020-04-27T17:18:35+03:00
Ukrainian news
Police Start Investigating Beating Of Patrol Officer By Deputy Chair Of Kyiv City State Administration Sloncha

Police Start Investigating Beating Of Patrol Officer By Deputy Chair Of Kyiv City State Administration Slonchak In Kyiv

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, police, investigation, Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv city state administration, criminal case, Volodymyr Slonchak, Slonchak

The Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv has opened a criminal case upon beating of a patrol police officer by deputy chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Volodymyr Slonchak.

Press service of the Kyiv city police, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 26, the patrol officer called Kyiv police call center and reported he was punched by an unknown person.

A police task force arrived to the site and found out that patrol officers had stopped a vehicle as its driver (a woman) did not switch the low beams on in the dark.

During their talk to the driver, the officers suspected her of being drunk, but she refused to pass respective test.

The police officers drafted an administrative protocol under Article 130 of the Administrative Offences Code of Ukraine.

During the drafting of the administrative protocol, a drunk and aggressive passenger got out of the car and started to threaten to the police officer and punched him.

Later, it was found out that it was a deputy chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration.

He was detained.

The investigation department of the Solomiyanskyi district police department has launched a criminal proceeding under Section 2 of Article 345 (threat or violence against law enforcer) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

The offender is likely to face an imprisonment of up to five years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has suspended his first deputy Mykola Pavoroznyk for a period of an investigation into his alleged taking a bribe.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv police investigation Vitali Klitschko Kyiv city state administration criminal case Volodymyr Slonchak Slonchak

National Police To Bring Clergymen Involved In Org...
National Police Classifies Information About Inves...
Number of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Regi...
Kyiv Limits Mass Events And Educational Process Fo...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 392 To 9,009, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 220 On April 26 – Health Ministry
Police Start Investigating Beating Of Patrol Officer By Deputy Chair Of Kyiv City State Administration Slonchak In Kyiv
News
Klitschko Dismisses Slonchak As Deputy Chair Of Kyiv City State Administration 17:47
20 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed At Kyiv Pechersk Lavra – Klitschko 17:44
Number of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 28 To 570, Number Of Deaths Up One To 13 On April 26 12:49
Health Ministry To Increase Number Of PCR-Tests To 8,000-10,000 Per Day 12:46
Police Start Investigating Beating Of Patrol Officer By Deputy Chair Of Kyiv City State Administration Slonchak In Kyiv 12:43
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 392 To 9,009, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 220 On April 26 – Health Ministry 12:34
COVID-19 tally in Pakistan soars to 13,328 11:19
Health Ministry To Increase Number Of PCR-Tests To 8,000-10,000 Per Day 12:46
Police Start Investigating Beating Of Patrol Officer By Deputy Chair Of Kyiv City State Administration Slonchak In Kyiv 12:43
OPG Not Preparing Indictments For Turchynov And Poroshenko For High Treason 12:38
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 392 To 9,009, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 220 On April 26 – Health Ministry 12:34
OPG Not Preparing Indictments For Turchynov And Poroshenko For High Treason 12:38
Police Start Investigating Beating Of Patrol Officer By Deputy Chair Of Kyiv City State Administration Slonchak In Kyiv 12:43
Health Ministry To Increase Number Of PCR-Tests To 8,000-10,000 Per Day 12:46
Number of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 28 To 570, Number Of Deaths Up One To 13 On April 26 12:49
more news
OPG Not Preparing Indictments For Turchynov And Poroshenko For High Treason
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok