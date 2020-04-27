subscribe to newsletter
  OPG Not Preparing Indictments For Turchynov And Poroshenko For High Treason
27 April 2020, Monday, 12:38
OPG Not Preparing Indictments For Turchynov And Poroshenko For High Treason

Даша Зубкова
The Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has refuted mass media reports on preparation of indictments for former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Turchynov, and former president, Petro Poroshenko, for high treason in view of their alleged order given to Ukrainian naval vessels to pass through the Kerch Strait back in 2018.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova.

She said that the prospects of the case are still unclear.

Earlier, leader of the Radical Party, Oleh Liashko, said that Turchynov and Poroshenko’s indictments had been prepared.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a criminal case against Poroshenko on suspicion of high treason.

