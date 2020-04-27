subscribe to newsletter
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 392 To 9,009, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 220 On April 26 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
On April 26, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 392 to 9,009, and the number of lethal cases rose by 11 over April 25 to 220.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 26, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases decreased by 20.3% or 100 over April 25, while the number of new deaths rose by 37.5% or 3 people.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (1,220), Chernivtsi region (1,375) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (761).

Ternopil region registered 612 coronavirus cases, Kyiv region - 570, Rivne region - 522, Vinnytsia region - 398, Zakarpattia region - 375, Lviv region - 358, Zhytomyr region - 351, Kirovohrad region - 337, Dnipropetrovsk region - 310, Cherkasy region - 267, Volyn region - 254, Odesa region - 240, Zaporizhia region - 204, Poltava region - 173, Kharkiv region - 196, and Mykolayiv region - 115 cases.

A total of 196 cases were registered in Kharkiv region, 173 cases - in Poltava region, 115 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 95 cases - in Sumy region, 88 cases - in Kherson region, 72 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 52 cases - in Donetsk region, 35 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 29 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 25, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 492 to 8,617, and the number of lethal cases rose by eight over April 24 to 209.

On April 24, a total of 478 new coronavirus cases were registered; 477 cases were registered on April 23, and 578 - on April 22.

