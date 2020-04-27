subscribe to newsletter
COVID-19 tally in Pakistan soars to 13,328

Тимофей Борзенко
Pakistan, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Islamabad
COVID-19 in Pakistan. Photo by thekashmirimages.com
COVID-19 in Pakistan. Photo by thekashmirimages.com

As many as 13,328 people have been infected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) across Pakistan, according to the data of the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC). Out of these, 281 patients mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have lost their lives; however, 3,029 people have now been recovered, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) informed.

The NCOC data has revealed that so far 150,756 tests have been conducted in the Country to diagnose the virus.

The most number of Coronavirus Cases has emerged in Punjab wherein 5,446 people have been tested positive. However, 1,183 of them have now recovered but 83 have also died.

The southern Sindh province has reported 4,615 Cases so far, 872 recoveries and 81 deaths.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 1,864 patients, 515 recoveries and 98 deaths; and Balochistan has 781 Cases, 176 recoveries and 13 deaths.

The Gilgit-Baltistan region’s Cases have now reached 318 while 219 patients have now been cured and 3 have passed away.

In Azad Kashmir, 59 people have so far been diagnosed with the virus and 35 of them have now recovered.

The COVID-19 Cases in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have also now climbed to 245. But 29 patients have now been recovered and 3 have died.

