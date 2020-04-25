Pakistan Navy conducts successful anti-ship ballistic missile test

Pakistan Navy has conducted a successful test of an anti-ship ballistic missile in the North Arabian Sea, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

In a statement on Saturday, the Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said that the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed the missile firing.The Spokesperson said that Pakistan Navy’s warships and aircrafts fired surface-to-surface anti-ship missiles.

The Spokesperson said that the successful conduct of misile test is an evident of the Pakistan Navy’s operational capabilities and war preparedness.

The Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the Navy’s operational readiness, and said that the force has the capability to give a befitting reply to the enemy’s aggression.

