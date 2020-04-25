subscribe to newsletter
  Pakistan Navy conducts successful anti-ship ballistic missile test
Pakistan Navy conducts successful anti-ship ballistic missile test

Pakistan conducts anti-ship ballistic missile test.. Photo by pakistantoday.com.pk
Pakistan Navy has conducted a successful test of an anti-ship ballistic missile in the North Arabian Sea, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

In a statement on Saturday, the Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said that the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed the missile firing.The Spokesperson said that Pakistan Navy’s warships and aircrafts fired surface-to-surface anti-ship missiles.

The Spokesperson said that the successful conduct of misile test is an evident of the Pakistan Navy’s operational capabilities and war preparedness.

The Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the Navy’s operational readiness, and said that the force has the capability to give a befitting reply to the enemy’s aggression.

As Ukrainian News informed, the "Luch" State Design Bureau conducted another successful test of the "Vilkha-M" ("Alder-M") rocket in the Odessa region. This was announced by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Оlexii Danilov on his Facebook page on Wednesday, April 1.

"For the first time in Ukraine, in a closed cycle, the target was hit at a distance of 120 km. Despite the difficult weather conditions under which the tests took place, all launches were successful", - Danilov wrote.

