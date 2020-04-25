Kyiv Clinical Hospital receives new anesthesia ventilator from Boris Lozhkin

Boris Lozhkin Charitable Foundation supports the Kyivans and VitaliKlitschko’s team in the fight against the coronavirus. For this purpose, the Foundation has purchased and donated a high-end WATO EX-20 Anesthesia Ventilator to the Kyiv Clinical Hospital No 15, informed on Facebook Boris Lozhkin.

He states that Kyiv is now one of the largest foci for the coronavirus spread in Ukraine, and the number of the coronavirus cases in the capital has crossed the 1,000 mark.

“Experience of other countries shows that the level of hospital equipment availability during the coronavirus epidemic has a decisive influence on the effectiveness of medical care. Therefore, the support of clinics and doctors is so important. Absolutely any. Especially in Ukraine, where the state of the healthcare system is far from ideal,” emphasized Lozhkin.

The donated by the Foundation equipment allows maintaining the respiratory function of patients of different ages, including children. “This flexibility is of great importance, as in case of peak loads on the intensive care units, the device can be used for any patients who are in critical condition” — this is noted in the Boris Lozhkin Charitable Foundation.

WATO EX-20 uses the latest architecture for anesthesia supervision, with an intelligent accounting system for the required volume of air. It will allow the hospital doctors to provide effective medical care to patients in the moderate and severe stages of the disease.

Another advantage of the new equipment is its ease of use, so the medical staff will be able to learn to operate it in the shortest possible time.

Let us recall that this is not the first donation from the Boris Lozhkin Charitable Foundation to the medical facilities in Kyiv. Not so long ago the doctors of the Prof. O.S.Kolomiychenko Institute of Otolaryngology by the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine received protective overalls, next generation respirators, goggles and disposable gloves from NadiiaShalomova and Boris Lozhkin.