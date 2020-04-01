subscribe to newsletter
  • Boris Lozhkin handed over personal protective equipment kits against coronavirus to the Institute of Otolaryngology
01 April 2020, Wednesday, 13:39 145
Politics 2020-04-01T14:30:04+03:00
Boris Lozhkin handed over personal protective equipment kits against coronavirus to the Institute of Otolaryngology

Тимофей Борзенко
Boris Lozhkin. Photo by JCU
The President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin and his wife Nadiia Shalomova have handed over protective overalls, next generation respirators, goggles and disposable gloves to the Prof. O.S.Kolomiychenko Institute of Otolaryngology by the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine.

According to Lozhkin on his Facebook page, the best Ukrainian specialists in the field of nose, throat and hearing problems work at this Institute, that is, precisely those organs that are the first to meet the COVID-19 virus.

"It is important that the doctors themselves are absolutely protected", - Lozhkin noted.

He emphasized that any doctor – a therapist, pediatrician, dentist, ophthalmologist and even more so an otolaryngologist (ENT specialist) – is at increased risk, even higher than the elderly and the people with chronic diseases.

"All doctors, regardless of their specialization, are unable to avoid contact with their patients. That is why, it is so important to provide doctors with the maximum means of protection, for them to have an opportunity to keep on providing assistance to everyone who needs it", - Lozhkin wrote.

Let us recall, that earlier Boris Lozhkin informed about installation of the equipment at the Center for Pediatric Hepatology, which had been purchased for the funds raised at the "Art for Life" charity auction.

News
