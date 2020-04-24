Appeal Court Replaces Ex-MP Chornovol’s 24-Hour House Arrest With Nightly House Arrest

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has replaced the round-the-clock house arrest of former parliamentarian Tetiana Chornovol (People’s Front faction), who is suspected of causing the death of one person by setting fire to the Party of Regions’ office in 2014, with nightly house arrest.

The court made this decision on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Chornovol will be under nightly house arrest until June 8, inclusively.

She is forbidden to leave her place of residence from 10:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m.

The court ordered Chornovol to appear before the investigator, the prosecutor, and the court upon request, not to leave the settlement where she lives without permission, inform them if her place of residence and/or place of work changes, not to communicate with witnesses involved in this case, surrender her passport for traveling abroad, and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Chornovol’s lawyer Tetiana Kozachenko emphasized that the criminal proceedings against her client is illegal.

According to the lawyer, Chornovol has elderly parents and two minors under her care.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv placed Chornovol under house arrest on April 16.