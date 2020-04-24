subscribe to newsletter
26.85 27.25
28.9 29.5
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Vyshneve In Kyiv Region Up By 38 People To 101 On April 23
24 April 2020, Friday, 18:41 14
Events 2020-04-25T00:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Vyshneve In Kyiv Region Up By 38 People To 101 On April 23

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Vyshneve In Kyiv Region Up By 38 People To 101 On April 23

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Vyshneve, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, hostel

The number of patients with coronavirus in Vyshneve (Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv region), where an outbreak of coronavirus disease in a hostel was detected, increased by 38 people to 101 on April 23.

The press service of the Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, on April 23 in Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi district, the number of cases increased by 40 people to 188.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 22, the number of cases in Vyshneve of Kyiv region was 63 people.

As of the morning of April 23, the number of patients with coronavirus in a hostel in Vyshneve of Kyiv region, increased by 29 people to 78, out of which 16 children were ill.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Vyshneve Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection hostel

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People At Hostel In...
Infectious Department Of Oleksandrivska Hospital I...
9 More Clergymen Tested Positive For Coronavirus I...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Regi...
9 More Clergymen Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Kyiv
Zelenskyy Appoints Fedoriv Ivano-Frankivsk Governor
News
Appeal Court Replaces Ex-MP Chornovol’s 24-Hour House Arrest With Nightly House Arrest 18:44
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Vyshneve In Kyiv Region Up By 38 People To 101 On April 23 18:41
Infectious Department Of Oleksandrivska Hospital In Kyiv Is Full, Hospital Prepared Another Building For 100 Beds - Klitschko 18:38
Zelenskyy Appoints Fedoriv Ivano-Frankivsk Governor 18:36
9 More Clergymen Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Kyiv 18:30
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 578 To 7,170, Number Of Deaths Up 13 To 187 On April 22 – Health Ministry 12:13
20 Ukrainian Volunteer Doctors Return From Italy 18:22
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 70 To 1,059, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 20 On April 22 – Klitschko 18:19
Health Ministry Links Increase In Number Of New Coronavirus Cases To Violation Of Quarantine During Religious Holidays 12:24
Quarantine Extension Till May 11 Envisioning No Museum And Library Opening 13:09
more news
20 Ukrainian Volunteer Doctors Return From Italy 18:22
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 578 To 7,170, Number Of Deaths Up 13 To 187 On April 22 – Health Ministry 12:13
Law Enforcers Withdraw SIM Cards And Husband’s Short Rifle During Searches At Home Of Kuzmenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet 12:26
Government Must Abide by Constitutional Court Ruling and Restore Benefits for Chornobyl Veterans, - Lovochkin 13:59
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Population Under PSO Conditions By 14.8% To UAH 2,897 Per Thousand Cubic Meters For April 12:15
more news
Appeal Court Replaces Ex-MP Chornovol’s 24-Hour House Arrest With Nightly House Arrest
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok