Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Vyshneve In Kyiv Region Up By 38 People To 101 On April 23

The number of patients with coronavirus in Vyshneve (Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv region), where an outbreak of coronavirus disease in a hostel was detected, increased by 38 people to 101 on April 23.

The press service of the Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, on April 23 in Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi district, the number of cases increased by 40 people to 188.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 22, the number of cases in Vyshneve of Kyiv region was 63 people.

As of the morning of April 23, the number of patients with coronavirus in a hostel in Vyshneve of Kyiv region, increased by 29 people to 78, out of which 16 children were ill.