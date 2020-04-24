subscribe to newsletter
24 April 2020, Friday, 18:36
Zelenskyy Appoints Fedoriv Ivano-Frankivsk Governor

Даша Зубкова
President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Denys Shmyhal, Vitalii Fedoriv, Ivano-Frankivsk governor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Vitalii Fedoriv as the chairman of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration, who since February 10 has temporarily performed the duties in connection with the dismissal of Governor Denys Shmyhal due to a transfer to work in the Cabinet of Ministers.

This is stated in Presidential Decrees No. 154 and 155 of April 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy also had a meeting with him at the Office of the President.

From November 2018, Fedoriv served as a Deputy Chairman of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

In 2012-2016, he was a deputy head of the State Financial Inspection in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Prior to this, from 2001, Fedoriv worked in various structures of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in February Shmyhal was dismissed as the chairman of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration, as he became Vice Prime Minister and Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories.

On March 4, Shmyhal became Prime Minister.

