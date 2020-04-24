9 More Clergymen Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Kyiv

Nine more clergymen have been tested positive for the coronavirus in Kyiv. Kyiv City Mayor \/ Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports. Five of them are representatives of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, three – Holy Protection Goloseevsky Monastery, and one - St. Panteleimon Women's Monastery. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 54 to 505. On April 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 477 to 7,647, and the number of lethal cases rose by six over April 22 to 193.