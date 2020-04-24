subscribe to newsletter
  • 9 More Clergymen Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Kyiv
24 April 2020, Friday, 18:30 26
Events 2020-04-25T00:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
9 More Clergymen Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Kyiv

9 More Clergymen Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Kyiv

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, Coronavirus test, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, clergymen, Holy Protection Goloseevsky Monastery, St. Panteleimon Women's Monastery

Nine more clergymen have been tested positive for the coronavirus in Kyiv.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Five of them are representatives of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, three – Holy Protection Goloseevsky Monastery, and one - St. Panteleimon Women's Monastery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 54 to 505.

On April 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 477 to 7,647, and the number of lethal cases rose by six over April 22 to 193.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Coronavirus Coronavirus test COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic clergymen Holy Protection Goloseevsky Monastery St. Panteleimon Women's Monastery

9 More Clergymen Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Kyiv
