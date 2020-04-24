Treatment Per Coronavirus-Infected Patient In Kyiv Costs UAH 5,000-15,000 A Day – Klitschko

Treatment per patient infected with the coronavirus in Kyiv costs UAH 5,000-15,000 a day.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the cost of the treatment depends on the rate of severity.

The city mayor also noted that over 90% of medical drugs envisioned by the national list of major drugs are present at the capital’s hospitals and provided free of charge to the coronavirus-infected patients.

Klitschko recalled that the Kyiv City State Administration had procured 17 types of medicines to provide aid to coronavirus-infected people for UAH 101 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 63 to 1,122.

On April 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 54 to 505.

On April 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 477 to 7,647, and the number of lethal cases rose by six over April 22 to 193.