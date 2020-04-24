Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 54 To 505 On April 23

On April 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 54 to 505.

Press service of the Kyiv regional state administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district registered 188 coronavirus cases in particular, confirmed in the population centers of Vyshneve, Boyarka, Lisnyky, Tarasivka, Hatne, Dmytrivka, Kremenysche, Chaiky, Petropavlivska Borschahivka, Kriukivschyna, Bilohorodka, Kapitanivka, Nove, Hnativka, Chabany, Yurivka, Sviatopetrovske, and Sofiivska Borschahivka.

A total of 82 cases were confirmed in Obukhiv region in particular, in Kozyn, Romankiv, Ukrainka, Obukhiv, Krasna Slobidka, Nescheriv, Hermanivka, Tatsenky, Deremezna, Krasne and Dolyna.

Besides, 25 cases were confirmed in Boryspil, 20 - in Irpin, 19 - in Brovary, 18 - in Brovary district, 17 - in Kaharlyk, 13 - in Vasylkiv, 12 - in Boryspil district, 11 cases - in each Bucha and Makariv district, 9 cases - in each Vyshhorod and Kaharlyk district, 8 cases - in each town of Bila Tserkva and the district of Vasylkiv, 7 - in Stavysche district, 5 cases - in each Bila Tserkva and Vyshhorod districts, 4 cases - in each Fastiv and Myronivka districts, 3 cases - in each of the towns of Pereyaslav, Volodarka, Hostomel, and the districts of Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi and Borodianka, 2 cases - in each Rokytne, and the districts of Baryshiv and Ivankiv, 1 case - in each Vorzel, Borodianka, Stavysche, Kotsiubynske, Ivankiv, and in each of the districts of Poliske, Zhurivka and Rokytne.

A total of 109 people of all those infected in Kyiv region are staying at hospitals and 342 are in self-isolation.

There are also 44 children among the infected.

According to the report, a total of 38 people have recovered.

Since March 14, the Kyiv regional laboratory center has received 1,111 reports on suspicion of Covid-19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 61 to 451.

On April 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 477 to 7,647, and the number of lethal cases rose by six over April 22 to 193.

On April 23, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases decreased by 17.5% or 101 cases over April 22, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 53.8% or seven cases over April 22.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (1,122), Chernivtsi region (1,199) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (684).

Ternopil region registered 532 coronavirus cases, Kyiv region - 505 cases, Rivne region - 437, Vinnytsia region - 370, Zhytomyr region - 309, Lviv region - 298, Kirovohrad region - 283, Zakarpattia region - 260, Cherkasy region - 234, Volyn region - 203, Dnipropetrovsk region - 195, Odesa region - 169, Zaporizhia region - 163, Poltava region - 161, Kharkiv region - 118, Mykolayiv region - 103 cases.

A total of 90 cases were registered in Sumy region, 65 cases – in Khmelnytskyi region, 27 cases – in Luhansk region, 24 cases – in Donetsk region, and 19 cases – in Chernihiv region.