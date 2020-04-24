subscribe to newsletter
26.85 27.25
28.9 29.5
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 54 To 505 On April 23
24 April 2020, Friday, 13:20 20
Events 2020-04-24T19:30:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 54 To 505 On April 23

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 54 To 505 On April 23

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, Kyiv region, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus

On April 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 54 to 505.

Press service of the Kyiv regional state administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district registered 188 coronavirus cases in particular, confirmed in the population centers of Vyshneve, Boyarka, Lisnyky, Tarasivka, Hatne, Dmytrivka, Kremenysche, Chaiky, Petropavlivska Borschahivka, Kriukivschyna, Bilohorodka, Kapitanivka, Nove, Hnativka, Chabany, Yurivka, Sviatopetrovske, and Sofiivska Borschahivka.

A total of 82 cases were confirmed in Obukhiv region in particular, in Kozyn, Romankiv, Ukrainka, Obukhiv, Krasna Slobidka, Nescheriv, Hermanivka, Tatsenky, Deremezna, Krasne and Dolyna.

Besides, 25 cases were confirmed in Boryspil, 20 - in Irpin, 19 - in Brovary, 18 - in Brovary district, 17 - in Kaharlyk, 13 - in Vasylkiv, 12 - in Boryspil district, 11 cases - in each Bucha and Makariv district, 9 cases - in each Vyshhorod and Kaharlyk district, 8 cases - in each town of Bila Tserkva and the district of Vasylkiv, 7 - in Stavysche district, 5 cases - in each Bila Tserkva and Vyshhorod districts, 4 cases - in each Fastiv and Myronivka districts, 3 cases - in each of the towns of Pereyaslav, Volodarka, Hostomel, and the districts of Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi and Borodianka, 2 cases - in each Rokytne, and the districts of Baryshiv and Ivankiv, 1 case - in each Vorzel, Borodianka, Stavysche, Kotsiubynske, Ivankiv, and in each of the districts of Poliske, Zhurivka and Rokytne.

A total of 109 people of all those infected in Kyiv region are staying at hospitals and 342 are in self-isolation.

There are also 44 children among the infected.

According to the report, a total of 38 people have recovered.

Since March 14, the Kyiv regional laboratory center has received 1,111 reports on suspicion of Covid-19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 61 to 451.

On April 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 477 to 7,647, and the number of lethal cases rose by six over April 22 to 193.

On April 23, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases decreased by 17.5% or 101 cases over April 22, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 53.8% or seven cases over April 22.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (1,122), Chernivtsi region (1,199) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (684).

Ternopil region registered 532 coronavirus cases, Kyiv region - 505 cases, Rivne region - 437, Vinnytsia region - 370, Zhytomyr region - 309, Lviv region - 298, Kirovohrad region - 283, Zakarpattia region - 260, Cherkasy region - 234, Volyn region - 203, Dnipropetrovsk region - 195, Odesa region - 169, Zaporizhia region - 163, Poltava region - 161, Kharkiv region - 118, Mykolayiv region - 103 cases.

A total of 90 cases were registered in Sumy region, 65 cases – in Khmelnytskyi region, 27 cases – in Luhansk region, 24 cases – in Donetsk region, and 19 cases – in Chernihiv region.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Kyiv Kyiv region Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic death from coronavirus

Quarantine Extension Till May 11 Envisioning No Mu...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 7...
37 Coronavirus-Infected People, 2 Died In Dormitor...
Health Ministry Expecting Withdrawal Of Restrictio...
9 More Clergymen Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Kyiv
Zelenskyy Appoints Fedoriv Ivano-Frankivsk Governor
News
Appeal Court Replaces Ex-MP Chornovol’s 24-Hour House Arrest With Nightly House Arrest 18:44
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Vyshneve In Kyiv Region Up By 38 People To 101 On April 23 18:41
Infectious Department Of Oleksandrivska Hospital In Kyiv Is Full, Hospital Prepared Another Building For 100 Beds - Klitschko 18:38
Zelenskyy Appoints Fedoriv Ivano-Frankivsk Governor 18:36
9 More Clergymen Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Kyiv 18:30
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 578 To 7,170, Number Of Deaths Up 13 To 187 On April 22 – Health Ministry 12:13
20 Ukrainian Volunteer Doctors Return From Italy 18:22
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 70 To 1,059, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 20 On April 22 – Klitschko 18:19
Health Ministry Links Increase In Number Of New Coronavirus Cases To Violation Of Quarantine During Religious Holidays 12:24
Quarantine Extension Till May 11 Envisioning No Museum And Library Opening 13:09
more news
20 Ukrainian Volunteer Doctors Return From Italy 18:22
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 578 To 7,170, Number Of Deaths Up 13 To 187 On April 22 – Health Ministry 12:13
Law Enforcers Withdraw SIM Cards And Husband’s Short Rifle During Searches At Home Of Kuzmenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet 12:26
Government Must Abide by Constitutional Court Ruling and Restore Benefits for Chornobyl Veterans, - Lovochkin 13:59
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Population Under PSO Conditions By 14.8% To UAH 2,897 Per Thousand Cubic Meters For April 12:15
more news
Appeal Court Replaces Ex-MP Chornovol’s 24-Hour House Arrest With Nightly House Arrest
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok