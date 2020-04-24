Quarantine Extension Till May 11 Envisioning No Museum And Library Opening

The prolongation of the quarantine until May 11 does not envision opening of museums and libraries.

This follows from respective Executive Order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine 291 dated April 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The executive order does not envision relaxation of any restrictions over the spread of the coronavirus infection in the territory of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that after the peak of the disease rate before May 11 gradual relaxation of restrictions after the end of the quarantine is expected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, is expecting certain relaxation of restrictions.

On April 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 477 to 7,647, and the number of lethal cases rose by six over April 22 to 193.

On April 23, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases decreased by 17.5% or 101 cases over April 22, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 53.8% or seven cases over April 22.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (1,122), Chernivtsi region (1,199) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (684).

Ternopil region registered 532 coronavirus cases, Kyiv region - 505 cases, Rivne region - 437, Vinnytsia region - 370, Zhytomyr region - 309, Lviv region - 298, Kirovohrad region - 283, Zakarpattia region - 260, Cherkasy region - 234, Volyn region - 203, Dnipropetrovsk region - 195, Odesa region - 169, Zaporizhia region - 163, Poltava region - 161, Kharkiv region - 118, Mykolayiv region - 103 cases.

A total of 90 cases were registered in Sumy region, 65 cases – in Khmelnytskyi region, 27 cases – in Luhansk region, 24 cases – in Donetsk region, and 19 cases – in Chernihiv region.