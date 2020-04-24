subscribe to newsletter
  • Health Ministry Expecting Withdrawal Of Restrictions From Wholesale And Retail Trade From May 11
24 April 2020, Friday, 13:06 50
Health Ministry Expecting Withdrawal Of Restrictions From Wholesale And Retail Trade From May 11

Health Ministry Expecting Withdrawal Of Restrictions From Wholesale And Retail Trade From May 11

Даша Зубкова
The Health Ministry of Ukraine is expected withdrawal of restrictions imposed over the quarantine measures from wholesale and retail trade from May 11.

Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, said this in the Pravo na Vladu political TV show on the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to permit visiting parks from May 11 in case the epidemiological situation improves.

The Cabinet has prolonged the quarantine until May 11.

