Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 477 To 7,647, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 193 On April 23 – Health Ministry

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 477 To 7,647, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 193 On April 23 – H

On April 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 477 to 7,647, and the number of lethal cases rose by six over April 22 to 193.

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 23, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases decreased by 17.5% or 101 cases over April 22, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 53.8% or seven cases over April 22.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (1,122), Chernivtsi region (1,199) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (684).

Ternopil region registered 532 coronavirus cases, Kyiv region - 505 cases, Rivne region - 437, Vinnytsia region - 370, Zhytomyr region - 309, Lviv region - 298, Kirovohrad region - 283, Zakarpattia region - 260, Cherkasy region - 234, Volyn region - 203, Dnipropetrovsk region - 195, Odesa region - 169, Zaporizhia region - 163, Poltava region - 161, Kharkiv region - 118, Mykolayiv region - 103 cases.

A total of 90 cases were registered in Sumy region, 65 cases – in Khmelnytskyi region, 27 cases – in Luhansk region, 24 cases – in Donetsk region, and 19 cases – in Chernihiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 578 to 7,170, and the number of lethal cases rose by 13 over April 21 to 187.