subscribe to newsletter
26.85 27.25
28.9 29.5
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 477 To 7,647, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 193 On April 23 – Health Ministry
24 April 2020, Friday, 13:04 68
Events 2020-04-24T23:00:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 477 To 7,647, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 193 On April 23 – H

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 477 To 7,647, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 193 On April 23 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus

On April 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 477 to 7,647, and the number of lethal cases rose by six over April 22 to 193.

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 23, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases decreased by 17.5% or 101 cases over April 22, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 53.8% or seven cases over April 22.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (1,122), Chernivtsi region (1,199) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (684).

Ternopil region registered 532 coronavirus cases, Kyiv region - 505 cases, Rivne region - 437, Vinnytsia region - 370, Zhytomyr region - 309, Lviv region - 298, Kirovohrad region - 283, Zakarpattia region - 260, Cherkasy region - 234, Volyn region - 203, Dnipropetrovsk region - 195, Odesa region - 169, Zaporizhia region - 163, Poltava region - 161, Kharkiv region - 118, Mykolayiv region - 103 cases.

A total of 90 cases were registered in Sumy region, 65 cases – in Khmelnytskyi region, 27 cases – in Luhansk region, 24 cases – in Donetsk region, and 19 cases – in Chernihiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 578 to 7,170, and the number of lethal cases rose by 13 over April 21 to 187.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic death from coronavirus

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Regi...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Vyshneve ...
9 More Clergymen Tested Positive For Coronavirus I...
Treatment Per Coronavirus-Infected Patient In Kyiv...
9 More Clergymen Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Kyiv
Zelenskyy Appoints Fedoriv Ivano-Frankivsk Governor
News
Appeal Court Replaces Ex-MP Chornovol’s 24-Hour House Arrest With Nightly House Arrest 18:44
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Vyshneve In Kyiv Region Up By 38 People To 101 On April 23 18:41
Infectious Department Of Oleksandrivska Hospital In Kyiv Is Full, Hospital Prepared Another Building For 100 Beds - Klitschko 18:38
Zelenskyy Appoints Fedoriv Ivano-Frankivsk Governor 18:36
9 More Clergymen Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Kyiv 18:30
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 578 To 7,170, Number Of Deaths Up 13 To 187 On April 22 – Health Ministry 12:13
20 Ukrainian Volunteer Doctors Return From Italy 18:22
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 70 To 1,059, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 20 On April 22 – Klitschko 18:19
Health Ministry Links Increase In Number Of New Coronavirus Cases To Violation Of Quarantine During Religious Holidays 12:24
Quarantine Extension Till May 11 Envisioning No Museum And Library Opening 13:09
more news
20 Ukrainian Volunteer Doctors Return From Italy 18:22
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 578 To 7,170, Number Of Deaths Up 13 To 187 On April 22 – Health Ministry 12:13
Law Enforcers Withdraw SIM Cards And Husband’s Short Rifle During Searches At Home Of Kuzmenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet 12:26
Government Must Abide by Constitutional Court Ruling and Restore Benefits for Chornobyl Veterans, - Lovochkin 13:59
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Population Under PSO Conditions By 14.8% To UAH 2,897 Per Thousand Cubic Meters For April 12:15
more news
Appeal Court Replaces Ex-MP Chornovol’s 24-Hour House Arrest With Nightly House Arrest
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok