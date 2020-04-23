Interior Ministry Removes Video Blogger Sharii From Wanted List

The Ministry of Interior Affairs has removed video blogger Anatolii Sharii from the police wanted list.

The press service of the National Police announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Solomianskyi police department has received the Solomianskyi court of Kyiv’s decision that Anatolii Sharii should be removed from the police wanted list," the statement said.

Accordingly, the police have removed him from their list of wanted persons and removed information about him from the website of the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv refused on April 10, 2019, to initiate extradition of Sharii, canceled the decision to put him on the wanted list and place him under house arrest in absentia, and returned the case against him to the prosecutor's office for further investigation.

In November, the Kyiv police said they had not removed Sharii from heir wanted list and that he was still wanted on suspicion of deliberately filing a false crime report.