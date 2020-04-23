20 Ukrainian Volunteer Doctors Return From Italy

Twenty Ukrainian volunteer doctors have returned from Italy.

The press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Today, 20 doctors arrived in Ukraine after helping their Italian counterparts in the fight against COVID-19 coronavirus infection for three weeks. All of them will be placed under mandatory observation for two weeks," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Ukrainian team consisted of two groups of 10 people who worked in the cities of Pesaro and Urbino.

"Ukrainian doctors have gained invaluable experience in treating coronavirus. They studied the process of diagnosis and treatment of patients, familiarized themselves with the treatment protocols and medications that are used, and they were also present during surgical interventions," the statement said.

According to the statement, the doctors stated that all the quarantine measures are justified.

"Unfortunately, they were late in Italy, which allowed the virus to spread very quickly and cause significant losses," the statement said.

All the doctors will undergo tests for coronavirus and they will be placed under observation for two weeks.

Subsequently, they will be able to share their experience of the fight against coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine sent humanitarian aid to Italy on April 8 and 15.