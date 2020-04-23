subscribe to newsletter
23 April 2020, Thursday, 18:13
Pension Fund Allocates UAH 9.9 Billion For Payment Of One-Time Cash Assistance Of UAH 1,000 To Pensioners

Даша Зубкова
Pension Fund, pension, Coronavirus, COVID-19, one-time cash assistance

The Pension Fund has allocated UAH 9.9 billion for payment of a one-time cash assistance of UAH 1,000 to pensioners.

The Pension Fund announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the one-time cash assistance will be transferred into the bank accounts of the 6.4 million pensioners that receive their pensions in their bank accounts no later than April 24.

In addition, postal workers will deliver the one-time cash assistance to the homes of the 3.5 million pensioners that receive their pensions through the mail within five calendar days after transfer of the funds.

“If it is impossible to pay the one-time cash assistance within the specified five days, it must be paid no later than June 25 of the current year to ensure that every pensioner entitled to such payment receives the necessary funds,” the fund said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine’s deputy head Yuliya Kovaliv has said that indexation of pensions will be performed through borrowings and reduction of budget expenditures.

