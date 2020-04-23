Health Ministry Links Increase In Number Of New Coronavirus Cases To Violation Of Quarantine During Religious Holidays

Health Ministry Links Increase In Number Of New Coronavirus Cases To Violation Of Quarantine During Religious

The Health Ministry of Ukraine has linked an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine to the violation of the quarantine restrictions during the recent religious holidays.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on April 22, a total of 578 new coronavirus cases were registered, while the number was 467 on April 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Health Ministry recommends that local self-government bodies shut down cemeteries for commemoration days (in the Orthodox Christian tradition, the days during which people massively visit cemeteries to commemorate their late relatives).

On Wednesday, April 22, a total of 182 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized.

On April 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 578 to 7,170, and the number of lethal cases rose by 13 over April 21 to 187.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (1,059), Chernivtsi region (1,140) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (644).

Ternopil region registered a total of 499 cases of the coronavirus infection, Kyiv region - 451, Rivne region - 396, Vinnytsia region - 353, Zhytomyr region - 304, Lviv region - 282, Kirovohrad region - 258, Zakarpattia region - 230, Cherkasy region - 220, Volyn region - 188, Dnipropetrovsk region - 186, 161 cases were registered in each Odesa and Poltava regions, Zaporizhia region - 146, and Kharkiv region - 101.

A total of 99 cases were registered in Mykolayiv region, 89 cases - in Sumy region, 61 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 27 cases - in Luhansk region, 21 cases – in Donetsk region, and 17 cases - in Chernihiv region.