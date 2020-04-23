Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People At Hostel In Vyshneve In Kyiv Region Up 29 To 78 Including 16 Children

As at Thursday morning, April 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people at a private hostel in the town of Vyshneve (Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv region) rose by 29 to 78 including 16 children aged under 17.

Press service of the Kyiv regional state administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Two employees of the hostel are also among those infected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people at the hostel rose by 12 to 49.

On April 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 578 to 7,170, and the number of lethal cases rose by 13 over April 21 to 187.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (1,059), Chernivtsi region (1,140) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (644).

Ternopil region registered a total of 499 cases of the coronavirus infection, Kyiv region - 451, Rivne region - 396, Vinnytsia region - 353, Zhytomyr region - 304, Lviv region - 282, Kirovohrad region - 258, Zakarpattia region - 230, Cherkasy region - 220, Volyn region - 188, Dnipropetrovsk region - 186, 161 cases were registered in each Odesa and Poltava regions, Zaporizhia region - 146, and Kharkiv region - 101.

A total of 99 cases were registered in Mykolayiv region, 89 cases - in Sumy region, 61 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 27 cases - in Luhansk region, 21 cases – in Donetsk region, and 17 cases - in Chernihiv region.