Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Population Under PSO Conditions By 14.8% To UAH 2,897 Per Thousand Cubic Meters For April

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has lowered the April price for natural gas for the population under the public service obligation (PSO) conditions by 14.8% or UAH 503 per thousand cubic meters to 2,897 per thousand cubic meters (less VAT; extra charges for gas transportation and distribution gas pipelines) over March.

Naftogaz has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, during the calculation of the gas price for the population for April, Naftogaz chose two possible options: the price calculated under respective resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers and the weighted average price of the winners of auctions for gas supplies to the Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator state-run enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz has lowered the gas price for the population on the PSO terms by 14% to UAH 3,400 per thousand cubic meters for March.

Starting January 1, 2020, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company sells/delivers gas under the PSO at the prices set by the seller (supplier) and buyer (consumer), but not higher the level that includes arithmetic mean value of prices (End of Day) of gas Day-Ahead and Weekend) at the Dutch hub (TTF) for the period between 1-22 of the month the gas is supplied in compliance with the information provided by the Powernext/EEX, the difference (spread) between the price at the TTF hub and the border of Ukraine and the tariff for gas transportation services for the entry point in Ukraine at the interstate connection with Poland/Slovakia/Hungary.