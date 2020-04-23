subscribe to newsletter
26.85 27.25
28.9 29.5
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Population Under PSO Conditions By 14.8% To UAH 2,897 Per Thousand Cubic Meters For April
23 April 2020, Thursday, 12:15 25
Economy 2020-04-24T04:15:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Population Under PSO Conditions By 14.8% To UAH 2,897 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Population Under PSO Conditions By 14.8% To UAH 2,897 Per Thousand Cubic Meters For April

Даша Зубкова
gas, Naftogaz, Naftogaz of Ukraine, gas price, PSO, gas price for population

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has lowered the April price for natural gas for the population under the public service obligation (PSO) conditions by 14.8% or UAH 503 per thousand cubic meters to 2,897 per thousand cubic meters (less VAT; extra charges for gas transportation and distribution gas pipelines) over March.

Naftogaz has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, during the calculation of the gas price for the population for April, Naftogaz chose two possible options: the price calculated under respective resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers and the weighted average price of the winners of auctions for gas supplies to the Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator state-run enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz has lowered the gas price for the population on the PSO terms by 14% to UAH 3,400 per thousand cubic meters for March.

Starting January 1, 2020, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company sells/delivers gas under the PSO at the prices set by the seller (supplier) and buyer (consumer), but not higher the level that includes arithmetic mean value of prices (End of Day) of gas Day-Ahead and Weekend) at the Dutch hub (TTF) for the period between 1-22 of the month the gas is supplied in compliance with the information provided by the Powernext/EEX, the difference (spread) between the price at the TTF hub and the border of Ukraine and the tariff for gas transportation services for the entry point in Ukraine at the interstate connection with Poland/Slovakia/Hungary.

Больше новостей о: gas Naftogaz Naftogaz of Ukraine gas price PSO gas price for population

Naftogaz Lowers Gas Prices For Industrial Customer...
Cabinet Recommends Naftogaz’s Supervisory Board Ab...
Naftogaz Cuts Gas Price For Population Under PSO B...
Naftogaz Raises Gas Prices For Industrial Customer...
Pension Fund Allocates UAH 9.9 Billion For Payment Of One-Time Cash Assistance Of UAH 1,000 To Pensioners
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Prices For Industrial Customers By 14.8-15.9% To UAH 4,105-4,714 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In May
News
Interior Ministry Removes Video Blogger Sharii From Wanted List 18:24
20 Ukrainian Volunteer Doctors Return From Italy 18:22
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 70 To 1,059, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 20 On April 22 – Klitschko 18:19
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Prices For Industrial Customers By 14.8-15.9% To UAH 4,105-4,714 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In May 18:16
Pension Fund Allocates UAH 9.9 Billion For Payment Of One-Time Cash Assistance Of UAH 1,000 To Pensioners 18:13
more news
Way Out Of Quarantine Lies Through Gradual Withdrawal Of Restrictions On Transport Operation, Possible After May 11 – Shmyhal 12:15
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming responds to Shabunin's comment: "Corrupt official's lies and manipulation" 11:31
Cabinet Extends Quarantine Until May 11 18:22
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 467 To 6,592, Number Of Deaths Up 13 To 174 On April 21 – Health Ministry 12:18
Rada To Hold Extraordinary Session At 1:00 PM On April 24 To Consider Canceling Result Of Votes On Bills Via Special Procedure 18:20
more news
NACP Checking Information About Possible Poroshenko Conflict Of Interest 18:29
Rada To Hold Extraordinary Session At 1:00 PM On April 24 To Consider Canceling Result Of Votes On Bills Via Special Procedure 18:20
Saakashvili Runs For Vice Prime Minister For Reforms – MP Kachura 18:24
Zelenskyy Confident Donbas War Will End During His Presidency 18:25
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 578 To 7,170, Number Of Deaths Up 13 To 187 On April 22 – Health Ministry 12:13
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 70 To 1,059, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 20 On April 22 – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok