  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 578 To 7,170, Number Of Deaths Up 13 To 187 On April 22 – Health Ministry
23 April 2020, Thursday, 12:13 103
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 578 To 7,170, Number Of Deaths Up 13 To 187 On April 22 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus

On April 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 578 to 7,170, and the number of lethal cases rose by 13 over April 21 to 187.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (1,059), Chernivtsi region (1,140) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (644).

Ternopil region registered a total of 499 cases of the coronavirus infection, Kyiv region - 451, Rivne region - 396, Vinnytsia region - 353, Zhytomyr region - 304, Lviv region - 282, Kirovohrad region - 258, Zakarpattia region - 230, Cherkasy region - 220, Volyn region - 188, Dnipropetrovsk region - 186, 161 cases were registered in each Odesa and Poltava regions, Zaporizhia region - 146, and Kharkiv region - 101.

A total of 99 cases were registered in Mykolayiv region, 89 cases - in Sumy region, 61 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 27 cases - in Luhansk region, 21 cases – in Donetsk region, and 17 cases - in Chernihiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 21, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 467 to 6,592, and the number of lethal cases rose by 13 over April 20 to 174.

