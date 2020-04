NACP Checking Information About Possible Poroshenko Conflict Of Interest

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) is checking information about a possible conflict of interest involving former president Petro Poroshenko.

The press service of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a Kyiv court of appeal canceled the seizure of all real estate and corporate rights belonging to the Kuznia Na Rybalskomu plant in November 2019.