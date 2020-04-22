Zelenskyy Confident Donbas War Will End During His Presidency

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that the war in the Donbas will end during his presidency.

Zelenskyy stated this this in an interview for a film about the first year since his election as the president of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I am sure that we will end this war during my term. I am sure,” he said.

Zelenskyy believes that the first step was the exchange of prisoners and that the second step was the meeting of the leaders of Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France).

"This is very important because if there is no platform on which you can reach agreement on ending the war, then you will not end it... Nobody has surrendered the country and it did not go down on its knees, as some people claimed. We achieved a very good result. The dialogue has not broken down. After such meetings, people can once again freeze their relationship for several years and then there will be no progress," he said.

According to him, Ukraine has achieved partial victories, but restoration of its territorial integrity requires time.

"I have said that I am ready to wait one year. If the Minsk process does not work, then we will change tactics. We are ready for this. A year has not passed yet," he said.

The film consists of Zelenskyy’s answers to questions by an interviewer and fragments of Zelenskyy's old speeches and television news.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy defeated incumbent president Petro Poroshenko in the second round of presidential election on April 21, 2019.

Zelenskyy was inaugurated as president on May 20, 2019.