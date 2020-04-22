Saakashvili Runs For Vice Prime Minister For Reforms – MP Kachura

Mikheil Saakashvili, leader of the New Forces Movement party, is running for the post of Vice Prime Minister for reforms.

The Member of Parliament of the Servant of the People faction, Oleksandr Kachura, wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I confirm. Saakashvili is considered as candidate for vice prime minister for reforms," he wrote.

According to the MP, the meeting of the Servant of the People with Saakashvili should happen before the extraordinary plenary session of the parliament on Friday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada intends to hold an extraordinary meeting on Friday, April 24.