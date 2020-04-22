Cabinet Extends Quarantine Until May 11

The Cabinet of Ministers extended quarantine until May 11.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“It is planned to extend the quarantine until May 11,” commented Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov.

At the same time, it is stipulated that persons who wish to become blood donors will be able to use public transport.

Also, according to Stepanov, it is possible to involve certain categories of workers in the performance of work without undergoing a mandatory planned medical examination.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to begin quitting quarantine within 10 days, the percentage of detected cases of coronavirus infection should not change or fluctuate within 5%, and hospitals should be filled with patients less than 50%.

He noted that the quarantine exit plan consists of 5 stages, but did not voice them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers previously extended the quarantine until April 24.

Restrictive measures have been introduced since March 12.