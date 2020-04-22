Rada To Hold Extraordinary Session At 1:00 PM On April 24 To Consider Canceling Result Of Votes On Bills Via Special Procedure

Rada To Hold Extraordinary Session At 1:00 PM On April 24 To Consider Canceling Result Of Votes On Bills Via S

The parliament will hold an extraordinary plenary session at 1:00 p.m. on April 24 to consider four draft resolutions on cancelation of the results of the parliamentary votes on draft laws that provide for the possibility of considering draft laws via a special procedure.

The press service of the parliament announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

