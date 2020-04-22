subscribe to newsletter
26.9 27.4
29 29.7
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Rada To Hold Extraordinary Session At 1:00 PM On April 24 To Consider Canceling Result Of Votes On Bills Via Special Procedure
22 April 2020, Wednesday, 18:20 30
Politics 2020-04-22T20:15:59+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada To Hold Extraordinary Session At 1:00 PM On April 24 To Consider Canceling Result Of Votes On Bills Via S

Rada To Hold Extraordinary Session At 1:00 PM On April 24 To Consider Canceling Result Of Votes On Bills Via Special Procedure

Даша Зубкова
Rada, Verkhovna Rada, meeting

The parliament will hold an extraordinary plenary session at 1:00 p.m. on April 24 to consider four draft resolutions on cancelation of the results of the parliamentary votes on draft laws that provide for the possibility of considering draft laws via a special procedure.

The press service of the parliament announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the leader of the Movement of New Forces party Mikheil Saakashvili is vying for the post of deputy prime minister for reforms.

A meeting between the Servant of the People parliamentary faction and Saakashvili is expected to take place before the parliament’s extraordinary plenary session on Friday.

Больше новостей о: Rada Verkhovna Rada meeting

Cabinet Extends Quarantine Until May 11
Rada To Hold Extraordinary Session At 1:00 PM On April 24 To Consider Canceling Result Of Votes On Bills Via Special Procedure
News
NACP Checking Information About Possible Poroshenko Conflict Of Interest 18:29
Zelenskyy Confident Donbas War Will End During His Presidency 18:25
Saakashvili Runs For Vice Prime Minister For Reforms – MP Kachura 18:24
Cabinet Extends Quarantine Until May 11 18:22
Rada To Hold Extraordinary Session At 1:00 PM On April 24 To Consider Canceling Result Of Votes On Bills Via Special Procedure 18:20
more news
Oleg Bakhmatyuk's company on Easter hands food packages to low-income households, elderly residents in three regions' rural areas 13:31 Press release
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming responds to Shabunin's comment: "Corrupt official's lies and manipulation" 11:31
Health Ministry Initiating Prolongation Of Quarantine Till May 12 12:29
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 415 To 6,125, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 161 On April 20 – Health Ministry 12:32
Way Out Of Quarantine Lies Through Gradual Withdrawal Of Restrictions On Transport Operation, Possible After May 11 – Shmyhal 12:15
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv On April 20 Up 42 To 892, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 19 – Klitschko 18:57
SESU Continues Extinguishing Fires In Chornobyl Exclusion Zone And In Zhytomyr Region 12:38
Doctors Reveal Increased Body Temperature In Another 20 People At Entrances To Kyiv On April 17-19 18:54
Way Out Of Quarantine Lies Through Gradual Withdrawal Of Restrictions On Transport Operation, Possible After May 11 – Shmyhal 12:15
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 467 To 6,592, Number Of Deaths Up 13 To 174 On April 21 – Health Ministry 12:18
more news
Saakashvili Runs For Vice Prime Minister For Reforms – MP Kachura
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok