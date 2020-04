Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Armed Forces Up 4 To 43

The number of coronavirus-infected people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine on April 21 rose by four to 43.

Press service of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 24, the medical forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received 10,000 express-tests to reveal coronavirus cases.