subscribe to newsletter
26.9 27.4
29 29.7
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • SESU Continues Extinguishing Fires In Chornobyl Exclusion Zone And In Zhytomyr Region
22 April 2020, Wednesday, 12:20 32
Events 2020-04-22T20:45:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
SESU Continues Extinguishing Fires In Chornobyl Exclusion Zone And In Zhytomyr Region

SESU Continues Extinguishing Fires In Chornobyl Exclusion Zone And In Zhytomyr Region

Даша Зубкова
fire, Zhytomyr region, Chornobyl, Chornobyl exclusion zone, forest fire, forest, SESU

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) continues extinguishing fires in the Chornobyl exclusion zone in the territory of four forestry districts, and in Zhytomyr region.

The SESU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 1,202 people and 279 units of machinery are engaged in the fire extinguishing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, states that the National Guard has started an operation in the Chornobyl exclusion zone to prevent further arsons.

Больше новостей о: fire Zhytomyr region Chornobyl Chornobyl exclusion zone forest fire forest SESU

SESU Continues Extinguishing Fires In Chornobyl Ex...
3 New Glow Nests Emerge In Chornobyl Exclusion Zon...
Smoke In Kyiv Not Associated With Fires In Chornob...
Fire In Chornobyl Zone Extinguished - State Ecolog...
Cabinet Extends Quarantine Until May 11
Rada To Hold Extraordinary Session At 1:00 PM On April 24 To Consider Canceling Result Of Votes On Bills Via Special Procedure
News
NACP Checking Information About Possible Poroshenko Conflict Of Interest 18:29
Zelenskyy Confident Donbas War Will End During His Presidency 18:25
Saakashvili Runs For Vice Prime Minister For Reforms – MP Kachura 18:24
Cabinet Extends Quarantine Until May 11 18:22
Rada To Hold Extraordinary Session At 1:00 PM On April 24 To Consider Canceling Result Of Votes On Bills Via Special Procedure 18:20
more news
Oleg Bakhmatyuk's company on Easter hands food packages to low-income households, elderly residents in three regions' rural areas 13:31 Press release
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming responds to Shabunin's comment: "Corrupt official's lies and manipulation" 11:31
Health Ministry Initiating Prolongation Of Quarantine Till May 12 12:29
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 415 To 6,125, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 161 On April 20 – Health Ministry 12:32
Way Out Of Quarantine Lies Through Gradual Withdrawal Of Restrictions On Transport Operation, Possible After May 11 – Shmyhal 12:15
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv On April 20 Up 42 To 892, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 19 – Klitschko 18:57
SESU Continues Extinguishing Fires In Chornobyl Exclusion Zone And In Zhytomyr Region 12:38
Doctors Reveal Increased Body Temperature In Another 20 People At Entrances To Kyiv On April 17-19 18:54
Way Out Of Quarantine Lies Through Gradual Withdrawal Of Restrictions On Transport Operation, Possible After May 11 – Shmyhal 12:15
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 467 To 6,592, Number Of Deaths Up 13 To 174 On April 21 – Health Ministry 12:18
more news
Saakashvili Runs For Vice Prime Minister For Reforms – MP Kachura
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok