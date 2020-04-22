SESU Continues Extinguishing Fires In Chornobyl Exclusion Zone And In Zhytomyr Region

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) continues extinguishing fires in the Chornobyl exclusion zone in the territory of four forestry districts, and in Zhytomyr region.

The SESU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 1,202 people and 279 units of machinery are engaged in the fire extinguishing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, states that the National Guard has started an operation in the Chornobyl exclusion zone to prevent further arsons.