Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 467 To 6,592, Number Of Deaths Up 13 To 174 On April 21 – Health Ministry

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 467 To 6,592, Number Of Deaths Up 13 To 174 On April 21 –

On April 21, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 467 to 6,592, and the number of lethal cases rose by 13 over April 20 to 174.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 21, the number of registered coronavirus cases rose by 52 over April 20 and the number of deaths rose by three.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (989), Chernivtsi region (1,053) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (589).

Ternopil region registered 471 cases, Kyiv region - 390 cases, Rivne region - 353 cases, Vinnytsia region - 349, Zhytomyr region - 287, Lviv region - 274, Kirovohrad region - 251, Zakarpattia region - 218, Cherkasy region - 206, Volyn region - 176, Dnipropetrovsk region - 150, Odesa region - 148, Zaporizhia region - 141, and Poltava region - 116 cases.

A total of 86 cases were registered in Sumy region, 82 cases – in each Mykolayiv and Kharkiv regions, 72 cases – in Kherson region, 54 cases – in Khmelnytskyi region, 26 cases – in Luhansk region, 16 cases – in Donetsk region, and 13 cases – in Chernihiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 20, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 415 to 6,125, and the number of lethal cases rose by 10 over April 19 to 161.