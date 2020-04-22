subscribe to newsletter
  Way Out Of Quarantine Lies Through Gradual Withdrawal Of Restrictions On Transport Operation, Possible After May 11 – Shmyhal
22 April 2020, Wednesday, 12:15
Politics
Way Out Of Quarantine Lies Through Gradual Withdrawal Of Restrictions On Transport Operation, Possible After May 11 – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that termination of the quarantine will lie through gradual withdrawal of restrictions on operation of transport and be possible after May 11.

Shmyhal said this in an interview for the RBC Ukraine news agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that analysts are working on the date when the public transport will be put back in operation, as transportation of groups of people is of a serious risk when in enclosed space.

At the same time, Shmyhal hopes that the restrictions will be lifted not earlier than on May 11.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admits partial smoothening of the restrictions after April 24.

The quarantine was imposed in Ukraine over the coronavirus pandemic until April 24.

