Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv On April 20 Up 42 To 892, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 19 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv On April 20 Up 42 To 892, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 19 – Klitschk

On April 20, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 42 to 892 and the number of lethal cases rose by two over April 19 to 19.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that there were four confirmed coronavirus cases among medical workers.

Besides, there were 15 women aged 25-67, 25 men aged 18-72, one seven-year-old girl; and one 5-year-old boy.

A total of 13 people were hospitalized in Kyiv.

Of all coronavirus cases registered in Kyiv, 246 people got infected in Pecherskyi district, 137 - in Darnytskyi district, 88 - in Solomiyanskyi district, 80 - in Shevchenkivskyi district, 73 - in Dniprovskyi district, 72 - in Holosiivskyi district, 66 - in Desnianskyi district, 49 - in Obolonskyi district, 44 - in Sviatoshynskyi district, and 37 - in Podilskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, the Health Ministry reported 850 cases of coronavirus infection in Kyiv.

On April 20, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 23 to 356.

A total of 101 coronavirus cases were registered in Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district in particular, in the population centers of Vyshneve, Boyarka, Lisnyky, Tarasivka, Hatne, Dmytrivka, Kremenysche, Chaiky, Petropavlivska Borschahivka, Kriukivschyna, Bilohorodka, Kapitanivka, Nove, Hnativka, Sviatopetrovske, and in Sofiivska Borschahivka.

The number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region on April 19 was 333.

On April 20, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 415 to 6,125 and the number of lethal cases rose by 10 over April 19 to 161.

The largest number of cases was registered in Kyiv (892), Chernivtsi region (988) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (556).

At the same time, Ternopil region registered 435 coronavirus cases, Kyiv region – 356, Vinnytsia region - 338, Rivne region - 341, Kirovohrad region - 247, Lviv region - 256, Zhytomyr region - 270, Zakarpattia region - 205, Cherkasy region - 186, Volyn region - 174, and Zaporizhia region - 137.

A total of 84 cases were registered in Sumy region, 77 cases - in Kharkiv region, 70 cases - in Kherson region, 49 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 41 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 25 cases - in Luhansk region, 16 cases - in Donetsk region and 13 cases - in Chernihiv region.