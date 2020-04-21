Doctors Reveal Increased Body Temperature In Another 20 People At Entrances To Kyiv On April 17-19

Doctors revealed an increased body temperature in another 20 people at the entrances to Kyiv on April 17-19.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The temperature was measured in drivers and passengers of vehicles at the main entrances to the city. Nearly 60 people with fever were detected during these days. None of them entered Kyiv,” he said.

The mayor emphasized that after a medical examination, people were sent home with recommendations to self-isolate and consult doctors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 16, doctors revealed an increased body temperature in 40 people at the entrances to Kyiv.

The Kyiv City State Administration from 10:00 p.m. on April 19 canceled the mandatory thermometry of citizens entering Kyiv in vehicles with three or more passengers.