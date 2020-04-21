25th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition Arrive In Antarctica After 2-Week Observation In Chile

The 25th Ukrainian Antarctic expedition arrived in Antarctica after a 2-week observation in Chile.

The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The participants in the 25th Ukrainian Antarctic expedition crossed the final leg of their journey to Antarctica and reached the Akademik Vernadskyi station. After 6 days by ship, the team arrived at Galindez Island late at night," the statement reads.

It is noted that due to quarantine, the team was unable to get to Antarctica the first time and was forced to return to Kyiv, but thanks to the coordinated work of many Ukrainian departments and diplomatic institutions, the expedition was able to be delivered to Chile at the end of March.

There they underwent a 2-week observation and on April 14 went to the Akademik Vernadskyi station.

At the station, they were awaited by colleagues from the 24th expedition, who had spent more than a year there, as well as a seasonal detachment of scientists, which had been in Antarctica for several months.

The message also emphasizes that the station now has difficult weather conditions: it is very windy and snowy.

Over the next few days, the main task of polar explorers will be unloading the ship - in Chile about 6 trucks of food, equipment and fuel were loaded onto it.

After unloading the vessel, the team of the 24th Ukrainian Antarctic expedition will transfer the station to the 25th expedition and begin the long-awaited journey home.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 252 million for the procurement of an ice class vessel for the study of Antarctica and the World Ocean.