Number Of People With Influenza And ARVI In Kyiv 51,500 People, No Deaths Since Beginning Of Quarantine - Klitschko

Since the beginning of the quarantine declared in Ukraine due to the epidemic of the coronavirus COVID-19 (since March 12), the number of cases of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) in Kyiv is 51,500 people, there are no deaths.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Indeed, the incidence of influenza and ARVI is much higher than coronavirus. For example, almost 51,500 people fell ill with ARVI and influenza in the capital. But, fortunately, there have been no fatal cases of influenza and ARVI since March," he said.

Klitschko said that almost 5,200 Kyiv residents have been vaccinated against flu since the end of 2019.

He emphasized that vaccines against coronavirus, unlike flu, do not currently exist.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 20, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv increased by 42 people to 892, and deaths - by 2 people to 19.

