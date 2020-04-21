National Police To Bring Clergymen Involved In Organizing Easter Service At Pochayiv Lavra To Criminal Responsibility

National Police To Bring Clergymen Involved In Organizing Easter Service At Pochayiv Lavra To Criminal Respons

The National Police intends to bring to criminal responsibility the clergymen involved in organizing Easter services at the Holy Dormition Pochayiv Lavra in Ternopil region in violation of the quarantine.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the National Police department in Ternopil region.

According to a spokesperson for the National Police department, there was an agreement with the clergymen of the Lavra on holding of the service in compliance with the rules and norms of the quarantine, however, they did not observe the agreements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police states that violations were registered during services in Ternopil and Donetsk regions.