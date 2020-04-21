subscribe to newsletter
  • SESU Continues Extinguishing Fires In Chornobyl Exclusion Zone And In Zhytomyr Region
21 April 2020, Tuesday
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) continues extinguishing fires in the Chornobyl exclusion zone and in Zhytomyr region.

The SESU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 405 kilometers of fire barrier lines have been created by engineering equipment.

There is not threat to the Shelter facility in the Chornobyl exclusion zone.

A total of 1,359 people and 340 machinery units have been engaged in the extinguishing of the fires.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, states that the National Guard has started anti-subversive activity operation in the Chornobyl exclusion zone after detection of four new bodies of fire.

