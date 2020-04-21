Coronavirus Incidence Rate Peak Expected Early In May – Presidential Office

The peak of the coronavirus incidence rate is expected to take place early in May.

Press service of the Presidential Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about that at a traditional meeting dedicated to the overcoming of the coronavirus epidemic.

Besides, the participants in the meeting discussed payments to doctors and medical workers engaged in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 261 to 5,710 and the number of lethal cases rose by ten over April 18 to 151.

The largest number of cases was registered in Kyiv (850), Chernivtsi region (906) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (512).

At the same time, Ternopil region registered 414 coronavirus cases, Vinnytsia region - 330, Kyiv region - 333, Rivne region - 312, Kirovohrad region - 246, Lviv region - 253, Zhytomyr region - 226, Zakarpattia region - 196, Cherkasy region - 165, Volyn region - 158, and Zaporizhia region - 134.

A total of 137 cases were registered in Odesa region, 118 cases - in Dnipropetrovsk region, 83 cases - in Sumy region, 73 cases - in Kharkiv region, 63 cases each in Kherson and Poltava regions, 49 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 37 cases - in Mykolaiv region, 16 cases - in Donetsk region, 12 cases - in Chernihiv region and 24 cases - in Luhansk region.