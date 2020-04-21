Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 415 To 6,125, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 161 On April 20 – Health Ministry

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 415 To 6,125, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 161 On April 20 –

On April 20, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 415 to 6,125 and the number of lethal cases rose by 10 over April 19 to 161.

The virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of cases was registered in Kyiv (892), Chernivtsi region (988) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (556).

At the same time, Ternopil region registered 435 coronavirus cases, Kyiv region – 356, Vinnytsia region - 338, Rivne region - 341, Kirovohrad region - 247, Lviv region - 256, Zhytomyr region - 270, Zakarpattia region - 205, Cherkasy region - 186, Volyn region - 174, and Zaporizhia region - 137.

A total of 84 cases were registered in Sumy region, 77 cases - in Kharkiv region, 70 cases - in Kherson region, 49 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 41 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 25 cases - in Luhansk region, 16 cases - in Donetsk region and 13 cases - in Chernihiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 261 to 5,710 and the number of lethal cases rose by 10 over April 18 to 151.