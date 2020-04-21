Health Ministry Initiating Prolongation Of Quarantine Till May 12

The Health Ministry is initiating prolongation of the quarantine until May 12.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Stepanov is also expecting slight relief in the restrictions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 20, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 415 to 6,125 and the number of lethal cases rose by 10 over April 19 to 161.

The largest number of cases was registered in Kyiv (892), Chernivtsi region (988) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (556).

At the same time, Ternopil region registered 435 coronavirus cases, Kyiv region – 356, Vinnytsia region - 338, Rivne region - 341, Kirovohrad region - 247, Lviv region - 256, Zhytomyr region - 270, Zakarpattia region - 205, Cherkasy region - 186, Volyn region - 174, and Zaporizhia region - 137.

A total of 84 cases were registered in Sumy region, 77 cases - in Kharkiv region, 70 cases - in Kherson region, 49 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 41 cases - in Mykolaiv region, 25 cases - in Luhansk region, 16 cases - in Donetsk region and 13 cases - in Chernihiv region.