Smoke In Kyiv Not Associated With Fires In Chornobyl Zone And Does Not Threaten Health - Presidential Office

Smoke in Kyiv is not associated with fires in the Chornobyl zone and does not pose a threat to human health.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the President.

“Smog over the capital does not pose a chemical and radiological threat, and the radiation background in Kyiv and the region is within normal limits and does not exceed natural background levels,” the statement reads.

Such information was reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conference call by Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov and chairperson of the State Emergency Service Mykola Chechiotkin.

"This smell of smoke in Kyiv - it has nothing to do with fires in the Chornobyl zone," Chechiotkin said.

The smell is associated with fires in Zhytomyr region.

"Everything that happens in Kyiv is not from the Chornobyl zone. Everything that was brought to us for 90% was blown out from Zhytomyr region. This is all due to the winds that go to our side and cover Kyiv. Besides, there was a storm yesterday around the whole Kyiv," Avakov said.

On the eve, a stormy wind in Zhytomyr region fell trees and power grids, and in the morning, three new fire fronts were recorded in the region.

Peat bogs also burn, due to which smoke and the smell of burning can persist for several days.

"None of these points of origins poses a threat to the Shelter facility or to the storage of radiation waste. The situation there is controlled. Yes, it’s difficult for us, but we are looking for a solution to stop this," Chechiotkin said.

Zelenskyy called on the Ministry of Health to make recommendations as often as possible to those in the area where smoke spreads.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov noted that the authority constantly emphasizes the need to avoid long walks, close windows and doors tightly, turn on air conditioning and air purification systems, drink several liters of water per day, and often carry out wet cleaning.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, assured that there is no air pollution in Kyiv, but there is only smoke.