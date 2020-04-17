Doctors Reveal Increased Body Temperature In 40 People At Entrances To Kyiv On April 16

Doctors revealed an increased body temperature in 40 people at the entrances to Kyiv on April 16.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, 6 people were examined by ambulance doctors.

None of them entered the city.

They were given recommendations to return home and go no self-isolation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since April 16, at the main entrances to Kyiv necessarily measure of temperature of drivers and passengers of vehicles have started.

Buses and vans, trucks and utility vehicles, in which 3 or more passengers, including the driver are being checked.

Checkpoints are located at the entrances and exits from the city.