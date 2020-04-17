subscribe to newsletter
27 27.4
29.2 29.86
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Doctors Reveal Increased Body Temperature In 40 People At Entrances To Kyiv On April 16
17 April 2020, Friday, 18:08 5
Events 2020-04-17T18:09:42+03:00
Ukrainian news
Doctors Reveal Increased Body Temperature In 40 People At Entrances To Kyiv On April 16

Doctors Reveal Increased Body Temperature In 40 People At Entrances To Kyiv On April 16

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, checkpoint, Coronavirus, COVID-19, body temperature, mandatory thermometry

Doctors revealed an increased body temperature in 40 people at the entrances to Kyiv on April 16.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, 6 people were examined by ambulance doctors.

None of them entered the city.

They were given recommendations to return home and go no self-isolation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since April 16, at the main entrances to Kyiv necessarily measure of temperature of drivers and passengers of vehicles have started.

Buses and vans, trucks and utility vehicles, in which 3 or more passengers, including the driver are being checked.

Checkpoints are located at the entrances and exits from the city.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv checkpoint Coronavirus COVID-19 body temperature mandatory thermometry

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 501 People To 4,662, Number Of Deaths Up 9 To 125 On April 16 – Health Ministry
3 New Glow Nests Emerge In Chornobyl Exclusion Zone
News
Smoke In Kyiv Not Associated With Fires In Chornobyl Zone And Does Not Threaten Health - Presidential Office 18:10
Doctors Reveal Increased Body Temperature In 40 People At Entrances To Kyiv On April 16 18:08
Experts Lower 2020 GDP Forecast From 3.2% Growth To 4.2% Decline – Economy Ministry Consensus Forecast 17:54
Kyiv Region Limits Visits To Cemeteries From Friday 17:50
7 New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - Klitschko 17:47
more news
Bakhmatyuk offers government to repay US $293.9 mln debt of banks withdrawn from market 12:41
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 397 To 4,161, Number Of Deaths Up 8 To 116 On April 15 – Health Ministry 13:07
Kyiv Plans To Cancel Mandatory Thermometry Of Everyone Entering Capital After Easter 17:39
Another 32 Ministers Checked For Coronavirus In Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - Klitschko 13:23
SBU Counterintelligence Detain Man Linked To Case Against SBU Major General Shaitanov 17:43
more news
SBU Counterintelligence Detain Man Linked To Case Against SBU Major General Shaitanov 17:43
No Air Pollution In Kyiv – Klitschko 12:45
Kyiv Plans To Cancel Mandatory Thermometry Of Everyone Entering Capital After Easter 17:39
Another 32 Ministers Checked For Coronavirus In Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - Klitschko 13:23
Man Diagnosed With Coronavirus In Lviv Region After 3rd Test Conducted After Death – City Council 13:27
more news
No Air Pollution In Kyiv – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok