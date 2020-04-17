subscribe to newsletter
  7 New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - Klitschko
17 April 2020, Friday, 17:47
2020-04-17
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, church, Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, Lavra

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, states that another 7 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Ukrainian Orthodox Church in canonical unity with the Moscow Patriarchate).

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also said that over the past day in the capital coronavirus disease was confirmed in 61 more people, in particular 7 doctors.

In total, there are already 705 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv.

He added that 30 people recovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 100 cases of coronavirus infection had been confirmed on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, there were also 2 deaths.

