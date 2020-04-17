subscribe to newsletter
17 April 2020, Friday
No Air Pollution In Kyiv – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, states that there is no air pollution in Kyiv, but only smoke contamination.

He said this during a broadcast on financing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that in the Chornobyl exclusion zone, a total of 1,000 rescuers, 100 fire engines and aviation are working.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) states that the radiation background in Kyiv and Kyiv region is within the norm.

