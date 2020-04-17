156 Coronavirus-Infected People Including 11 Children Hospitalized On April 16 – Health Ministry

On April 16, a total of 156 coronavirus-infected people including 11 children were hospitalized.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Of 501 people texted positive for the coronavirus on April 16, there were 31 children and 91 medical workers.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 320 children and 879 medical workers have been infected, 12 children and 42 medical workers have recovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 15, a total of 87 coronavirus-infected people including three children were hospitalized.

On April 16, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 501 to 4,662, and the number of lethal cases rose by nine over April 15 to 125.

The largest number of the coronavirus cases was registered in Kyiv (705), Chernivtsi region (759) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (427).

At the same time, Ternopil region registered 353 coronavirus cases, Vinnytsia region - 296, Kyiv region - 253, Rivne region - 240, Kirovohrad region - 218, Lviv region - 203, Zhytomyr region - 177, Zakarpattia region - 150, Cherkasy region - 137, Volyn region - 122, and Zaporizhia region - 118.

A total of 93 cases were registered in Odesa region, 89 cases - in Dnipropetrovsk region, 81 cases - in Sumy region, 56 cases - in Kharkiv region, 51 cases - in Kherson region, 41 cases - in Poltava region, 38 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 22 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 12 cases - in each Donetsk and Chernihiv regions, and nine cases - in Luhansk region.