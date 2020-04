3 New Glow Nests Emerge In Chornobyl Exclusion Zone

Three new large-scale glow nests have emerged in the Chornobyl exclusion zone.

Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over 1,100 people and 120 machinery units have been engaged in extinguishing of the fire.

The radiation background in Kyiv and Kyiv region is within norm.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 16, the fire in the Chornobyl exclusion zone started again.